Next-Gen Toyota Land Cruiser Interior Totally Revealed In Fresh Spy Pics

Toyota's flagship product - the Toyota Land Cruiser - is quite an icon in the world of SUVs, with an illustrious history that spans over 60 years. The current-gen Land Cruiser is nearing the end of its life cycle and has already been discontinued in India and several markets abroad. Toyota has been working on the next-gen Land Cruiser for quite some time now. We have also seen spy shots of the next-gen Toyota Land Cruiser on tests before. Now, a fresh set of spy images have surfaced on the internet which completely reveal the interiors of the upcoming Toyota Land Cruiser.

This test mule was spotted in Moscow, Russia, and although the exterior is heavily wrapped in camouflage, the interiors can be seen in its entirety. This being Toyota's flagship SUV, it comes loaded with a plethora of features. The dashboard itself is very well laid out with the use of premium materials all over the cabin. A 12.3-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system takes center stage on the dashboard. There's a plethora of buttons and switches on the centre console for the climate controls, heated and ventilated seats, heated three-spoke steering wheel and much more.

The dashboard flows down to the centre console through grab handles which further has physical buttons for adaptive cruise control, lane support, various drive modes, differential locking and four-wheel-drive modes. Overall, the cabin feels very robust and well put together. The stubby gear lever and the fat steering wheel further impart a robust feel. However, the most innovative features inside the new Land Cruiser is a push start/stop button that comes with a fingerprint scanner. The car can thus identify the driver and preset setting according to personal preferences.

Interestingly, the upcoming Land Cruiser will not be underpinned by an all-new platform but will continue to sport the current-gen's underpinnings. There will, however, be major changes under the hood. Gone are the 4.8L V8 petrol and the 4.5L V8 turbo-diesel engines from the outgoing model. The new Toyota Land Cruiser will be powered by a 3.5L V6 petrol-hybrid engine. This engine is already offered with the Lexus LX500 currently and produces 416hp and 600Nm of peak torque. A 3.3L six-cylinder turbo-diesel engine is also expected at a later stage. A 10-speed automatic gearbox and four-wheel drive system with low range transfer case will be offered as standard across the range.

In terms of exterior design, the upcoming Land Cruiser is expected to be an evolution of the outgoing model's design. Although the test mule seen here is completely wrapped in camouflage, the updated model will feature redesigned headlamps with a new grille and front bumper. At the back, the SUV will likely feature re-profiled tail lights and bumper. It is also expected to be larger than the outgoing model. The new-gen Toyota Land Cruiser will make its global debut later this year before going on sale early next year in international markets. It is, however, unclear if the updated model will make its way back to India.

