VW India has plans to expand its portfolio by introducing new vehicles. The automaker may launch the Virtus sedan as a replacement for the outgoing Vento. The latter is known among enthusiasts for its performance and handling, but due to the fierce competition, VW Vento is not able to do wonders for the company in terms of overall sales.

VW Virtus has been snapped several times in the past while getting tested on our roads. We think that the automaker might have delayed its plans to launch the all-new Virtus in our market due to the ongoing pandemic. The test mule of the sedan spied recently was also a left-hand drive model. The prototype model is likely to be an imported unit for component testing. VW Virtus underpins the MQB AO platform, which is similar to that of the MQB AO IN platform designed for India, which will be utilized by several upcoming VW and Skoda models for the Indian market. This platform will underpin the upcoming VW Taigun and Skoda Kushaq. The VW Vitrus will be bigger than the outgoing Vento. In terms of dimensions, the new VW sedan will be 4,482mm long, 1,715mm wide and 1,472 mm tall, which means that the Virtus will be 92mm longer, 52mm wider and 5mm taller compared to Vento. Moreover, the VW Virtus will offer a wheelbase of 2,651mm, which makes it 98mm longer than Vento.

Furthermore, it will also come loaded with a lot of convenience features. It is likely to feature a ‘VW Play’ touchscreen infotainment unit, keyless entry, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, automatic climate control, a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and so on. The upcoming sedan will also get some advanced safety features like front and rear parking sensors along with a driver fatigue monitor. It is expected to derive power from a 1.0-litre turbocharged petrol engine, which currently does duties in Vento. It develops power and torque outputs of 110 PS and 175 Nm. The engine will come paired with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. The new VW Virtus may also get propelled by a more potent 1.5-litre turbo petrol mill, which shreds out 150bhp of power and 250 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be done by a 7-speed DSG.