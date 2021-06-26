Upcoming Skoda Mid-size Sedan to be Revealed in Coming Months

Right now, the Czech carmaker Skoda is working on an all-new mid-size sedan for our market, which is likely to be named ‘Slavia’ or ‘Laura’. The new Skoda sedan has been snapped several times while getting tested and is expected to be revealed in the coming months. Recently, Zac Hollis, Director of Sales, Service & Marketing at Skoda Indian replied to a query on Twitter, revealing the debut timeline of the new sedan. Replying to a separate query, he also revealed that the outgoing model of Rapid will be discontinued soon however, the carmaker has not confirmed the date for the end of its production.

We will not launch a new Rapid. We will unveil at the end of the year a new mid sized sedan that will be positioned above the current Rapid. — Zac Hollis (@Zac_Hollis_) June 20, 2021

Moreover, he also said that the supply of spare parts for the Rapid will continue to be on offer for at least the next 15 years after the production halts. Talking about Skoda’s upcoming mid-size sedan, it will be based on the company’s MQB AO IN platform, which also underpins Skoda Kushaq. One can expect the vehicle to draw inspiration from the new-gen Rapid, which is on sale in several foreign markets. The upcoming Skoda sedan will be larger compared to the outgoing model of the car, which means that it will offer a more spacious cabin. The recent spy images reveal that it will get a two-spoke multi-functional steering wheel.

The same steering wheel is offered with new Skoda models. Moreover, it is also expected to feature a 10.25-inch touchscreen infotainment unit, six airbags, connected car tech, premium leather upholstery, sunroof, a fully digital instrument cluster, wireless smartphone charging pad, ventilated seats and much more. Furthermore, the new Skoda sedan will also get gearbox and engine choices like Kuhsaq. It will derive power from a 1.0-litre turbocharged gasoline mill and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine. The former develops 115 PS of power and 175 Nm of torque, while the latter shreds out power and torque outputs of 150 PS and 250 Nm. The 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine will come paired with a 6-speed MT or 6-speed automatic transmission, while the 1.5-litre turbocharged petrol unit will be offered with a 6-speed MT or a 7-speed DSG.