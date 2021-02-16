Volkswagen India has launched new limited-run Turbo Edition models of the Polo and the Vento. The Volkswagen Polo TSI Turbo Edition has been launched in India for a price of INR 6.99 lakh*. Meanwhile, the VW Vento Turbo Edition has been priced at INR 8.69 lakh*. These limited-run models are based on the Polo and Vento’s respective Comfortline variants, and get some cosmetic updates over the standard models they are based on.

On the exterior, the new Turbo Edition models get a few distinctive elements. That includes new designs for the 15-inch alloy wheels, a glossy black appliqué on the spoiler and wing mirrors, and a 'Turbo' badge on the front fenders. The interiors of both the models have also been updated with new black seat covers with red inserts. The Polo additionally benefits from an automatic climate control system, which was earlier limited to the Highline Plus and GT variants. Interestingly, the Polo Turbo Edition is INR 3,000 more expensive than the Polo Comfortline variant. The Vento Turbo Edition, on the other hand, is INR 1.3 lakh more affordable than the standard Comfortline variant.

Also Read : The Five-Seater Volkswagen Tiguan Will Make A Comeback In Facelifted Guise

Under the hood, the Polo and Vento Turbo Edition models are powered by the 1.0L TSI three-cylinder turbo petrol engine. This engine produces 110hp and 175NM of peak torque, and comes mated to a 6-speed manual transmission only. The automatic transmission has been kept reserved for higher variants. It must also be noted that the Polo Comfortline variant comes with the 1.0L MPI engine as standard, but has been upgraded with the 1.0L TSI engine in this Turbo Edition variant.

Other features on both the Polo and Vento have been carried forward from their respective Comfortline trims. As such, the Polo Turbo Edition comes with front and rear fog lights, remote central locking, driver’s seat height adjust, tilt and telescopic steering adjust, power adjust for the wing mirrors, cooled glovebox, ambient lighting and a 2-DIN Bluetooth-enabled audio system with four speakers.

Meanwhile, the Vento Turbo Edition comes with features such as front fog lights with a static bending function, rear fog lights, remote central locking, halogen headlights, leather-wrapped steering and gear knob, cooled glovebox, a 2-DIN Bluetooth-enabled audio system with four speakers, cruise control, automatic climate control with rear AC vents and more. Currently, the Polo is priced from INR 6.01 to INR 9.92 lakh* and the Vento from INR 9.09 to INR 13.68 lakh*. The VW Polo Turbo Edition is also the most affordable turbo-petrol hatchback in the country right now, undercutting the price of all its rivals.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Volkswagen updates and other four-wheeler news.

*Prices, ex-showroom, Delhi