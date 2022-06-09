VW Virtus Launch: Price in India & Other Details

VW Virtus launch has finally happened. The sedan was revealed earlier and had also reached the dealerships. Now, VW has announced the Virtus price in India.

VW Virtus price

These are the introductory prices and, hence, expect them to increase in the near future. The deliveries of the car will begin from 9th June.

VW Virtus mileage

The ARAI certified fuel efficiency falls between 18.6 km/l and 19.4 km/l.

VW Virtus is available in 2 engine & 3 transmission options. There's the enthusiastic 1.5L TSI that comes with a 7-speed DSG transmission, delivering peak power of 150PS in the 5000 to 6000 rpm range and peak torque of 250 Nm at 1600 to 3500 rpm. On the other hand, the 1.0L TSI engine is mated to a 6-speed manual or 6-speed automatic torque converter, delivering 115PS power ranging from 5000 to 5500 rpm and 178 Nm of torque at 1750 to 4500 rpm.

VW Virtus colours

The Virtus is available in 6 striking colors – Wild Cherry Red, Carbon Steel Grey, Reflex Silver, Curcuma Yellow, Candy White and Rising Blue.