2022 Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Revealed, All Changes Detailed

14/05/2021 - 07:15 | ,   | Chandrutpal

Volkswagen has just revealed the upgraded 2022 Tiguan AllSpace for global markets. The new model gets a number of exterior and interior design changes along with added tech. The upgraded Tiguan AllSpace is expected to be launched in the Indian market by 2022. We take a closer look at all the changes.

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace - Exterior

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace Front Three Quarters
The 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace gets LED headlights as standard

The 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace now comes with a broad grille and a redesigned bumper. LED headlights and DRLs are now standard across the range, and there is a single light strip that spans the width of the grille. The top-end variants get sporty R-Line parts like different bumpers and side sills. The Tiguan AllSpace gets all-new alloy wheels that range from 17 – 20 inches, depending on the trim level. The rear-end of the SUV gets LED taillights and new ‘TIGUAN’ lettering on the tailgate. Two new colours have been added to the options - Oryx White and Kings Red Metallic.

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace - Interior

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 2022 Interior
A 10-inch instrument cluster is optional

Moving the cabin, the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace gets an 8-inch Digital Cockpit instrument console as standard across the range, with a 10-inch version available as an option. The SUV also comes with VW Car-Net with in-car Wi-Fi capability when a consumer subscribes to a data plan. VW’s MIB3 infotainment is offered as standard which supports wireless App-Connect while wireless charging is provided as well.

Creature comfort features include heated front seats as standard, with ventilated front seats and a heated steering wheel optional. The climate control system now gets the next-gen Climatronic touch interface, powered tailgate, panoramic sunroof, 15 colour ambient lighting, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a premium audio system from Fender.

Safety features in the new Tiguan AllSpace include the IQ Driver assistance suite, which offers front collision warning & autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian monitoring, lane assist, park assist, emergency assist, adaptive cruise control, rear traffic alert, dynamic road sign recognition and a blind-spot monitor.

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace - Specifications

Volkswagen Tiguan Allspace 2022 Rear Three Quarter
New LED taillights flank the TIGUAN logo

Powering the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace is the same 2-litre 4-cylinder TSI petrol engine that churns out 187 PS and 300 Nm of peak power and torque. Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to all 4-wheels via VW’s 4Motion AWD system which is offered as standard.

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Revealed, All Changes Detailed

You might also like

Submit Spy Shots and Get Bragging Rights

Most Viewed

Latest