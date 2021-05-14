2022 Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace Revealed, All Changes Detailed

Volkswagen has just revealed the upgraded 2022 Tiguan AllSpace for global markets. The new model gets a number of exterior and interior design changes along with added tech. The upgraded Tiguan AllSpace is expected to be launched in the Indian market by 2022. We take a closer look at all the changes.

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace - Exterior

The 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace now comes with a broad grille and a redesigned bumper. LED headlights and DRLs are now standard across the range, and there is a single light strip that spans the width of the grille. The top-end variants get sporty R-Line parts like different bumpers and side sills. The Tiguan AllSpace gets all-new alloy wheels that range from 17 – 20 inches, depending on the trim level. The rear-end of the SUV gets LED taillights and new ‘TIGUAN’ lettering on the tailgate. Two new colours have been added to the options - Oryx White and Kings Red Metallic.

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace - Interior

Moving the cabin, the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace gets an 8-inch Digital Cockpit instrument console as standard across the range, with a 10-inch version available as an option. The SUV also comes with VW Car-Net with in-car Wi-Fi capability when a consumer subscribes to a data plan. VW’s MIB3 infotainment is offered as standard which supports wireless App-Connect while wireless charging is provided as well.

Creature comfort features include heated front seats as standard, with ventilated front seats and a heated steering wheel optional. The climate control system now gets the next-gen Climatronic touch interface, powered tailgate, panoramic sunroof, 15 colour ambient lighting, leather-wrapped steering wheel, and a premium audio system from Fender.

Safety features in the new Tiguan AllSpace include the IQ Driver assistance suite, which offers front collision warning & autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian monitoring, lane assist, park assist, emergency assist, adaptive cruise control, rear traffic alert, dynamic road sign recognition and a blind-spot monitor.

2022 Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace - Specifications

Powering the 2022 Volkswagen Tiguan AllSpace is the same 2-litre 4-cylinder TSI petrol engine that churns out 187 PS and 300 Nm of peak power and torque. Transmission duties are handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to all 4-wheels via VW’s 4Motion AWD system which is offered as standard.