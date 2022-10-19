VW India Expands its Network, Opens New Touchpoint in Agra

VW India is expanding its network in the country. The company has recently opened multiple new touchpoints in different cities. Now, it has inaugurated yet another new outlet. This time in Agra.

VW India today announced the launch of a new state-of-the-art sales & service touchpoint in the heart of Agra city at Nagla Padi, Bypass Road. Operated under the able leadership of Mr. Hari Mohan Garg, CMD, NRL Group the new sales & service touchpoint will cater to the premium mobility requirements of aspirational customers in the region.

In line with the customer-first philosophy, the new 3S (sales, service & spares) facility will provide a holistic and integrated experience to customers, under one roof. The 6-car display area in the showroom will showcase India’s safest SUVW, the Volkswagen Taigun, the striking and exhilarating Virtus and the global best-seller, the Tiguan.

Ensuring peace of mind ownership experience, the facility comprises of 7-bay service area including the body & paint shop, that will cater to the service and maintenance requirements of esteemed customers through skilled and trained technicians. Customers situated at a distance from the service shop can avail the door-to-door service initiative – Volkswagen Assistance.