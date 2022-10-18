VW India Inaugurates New Sales & Service Outlet in Delhi NCR

VW India has inaugurated a new state-of-the-art sales & service touchpoint at Wazirpur Industrial Area, Delhi NCR. The new expansive facility will be operated under the leadership of Mr. Vaibhav Jain, Director, Liftech (India) Pvt. Ltd.

With the inauguration of the new 3S (sales, service & spares) facility, customers can now avail an integrated Brand experience of sales & service housed under one roof.

The facility comprises a 5-car display area that showcases the bold & dynamic Taigun, the striking & exhilarating Virtus and the global best-seller by Volkswagen, the Tiguan.

Along with a 13-bay service area and a body & paint shop that will cater to the service and maintenance requirements of the customers through skilled and trained technicians. Customers situated at a distance from the service shop can avail the door-to-door service initiative – Volkswagen Assistance and Mobile Service Unit.

In Delhi NCR, the Volkswagen brand has a total of 9 sales and 8 service facilities across the region. With this, the total network strength of Volkswagen in India stands at 153 sales and 121 service touchpoints across 115 cities.