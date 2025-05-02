VW Golf GTI Bookings in India Open May 5, Limited Units Available

Volkswagen is bringing back hot hatch excitement to India, announcing that bookings for the Golf GTI will open on May 5, 2025. The performance hatchback will arrive as a CBU (completely built unit) and will be available in limited numbers, with deliveries slated to begin in June.

The latest Mk 8.5 Golf GTI flaunts a sporty, aggressive look with slim LED headlights, C-shaped LED tail-lamps, dual exhausts, and 18-inch alloy wheels. A roof spoiler and low-slung stance complete its performance-focused design.

Inside, the GTI gets a driver-centric layout with an all-black interior, a 12.9-inch touchscreen, digital instrument cluster, and a flat-bottomed 3-spoke steering wheel, adding to its dynamic appeal.

Under the hood sits a 2.0-litre, 4-cylinder turbo-petrol engine, delivering 261 BHP and 370 Nm, paired with a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic. VW claims a 0-100 km/h sprint in just 5.9 seconds, with a top speed of 250 km/h.

Performance hardware includes multiple drive modes (Sport, Comfort, Eco), a front axle differential lock, and progressive steering, promising sharp handling and versatility for daily driving or weekend blasts.

With limited units up for grabs, the Golf GTI is set to be one of the most desirable performance imports of the year.

