Volvo Trucks North America Starts Production of New VNR Regional Hauler

Volvo Trucks North America has commenced production of its all-new VNR regional haul truck at the New River Valley plant in Virginia. First unveiled in March 2025, the updated VNR is built on a platform that is 90% new and delivers up to 7.5% better fuel efficiency compared to its predecessor.

Designed for urban and regional operations, the new VNR focuses heavily on manoeuvrability and driver visibility. It features a tighter turning radius, a sloped hood, and a larger panoramic windshield to improve forward vision—key for city and delivery environments.

Safety has also taken a major leap. Volvo claims the VNR is its safest regional truck yet in North America, introducing industry-first integrated side curtain airbags as part of its enhanced safety suite.

ALSO READ: Volvo Trucks Crosses 10,000 Gas Truck Sales Globally

The first batch of trucks will be delivered to Clayton, a US-based homebuilding company, marking the start of customer deployments.

Production takes place at Volvo’s New River Valley plant in Dublin, Virginia, which has received a $400 million investment upgrade. Enhancements include a new 350,000-square-foot cab welding facility along with improved paint and material flow systems. The facility has been manufacturing trucks for the North American market for over four decades.

With the new VNR, Volvo Trucks is aiming to set a new benchmark in efficiency, safety, and practicality for regional haul operations.