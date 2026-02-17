Volvo Trucks Crosses 10,000 Gas Truck Sales Globally

Volvo Trucks has surpassed 10,000 global deliveries of its gas-powered trucks since introducing the technology in 2018, with 2025 emerging as its strongest year for the segment.

The UK leads demand for these trucks, followed by Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, Norway, and France. Volvo has also identified India and Latin America as key growth markets going forward.

The gas-powered lineup is available across Volvo’s heavy-duty FM, FH, and FH Aero ranges. These trucks can run on liquefied natural gas (LNG) or bio-LNG derived from organic waste, offering a practical alternative for long-haul operations. With a range of up to 1,000 km on a single tank, they are well-suited for regional and long-distance logistics.

At the core of this technology is high-pressure direct injection (HPDI), supplied by Cespira. When paired with bio-LNG and hydrogenated vegetable oil (HVO) as an ignition fuel, these trucks can reduce CO₂ emissions by up to 100% on a well-to-wheel basis.

Volvo Trucks continues to pursue its goal of achieving net-zero tailpipe emissions by 2040, leveraging a mix of battery-electric, fuel-cell, and cleaner combustion engine technologies.