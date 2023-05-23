Volvo Receives Record Order For 1,000 Electric Trucks

Volvo Trucks has signed a letter of intent to sell 1,000 electric trucks between now and 2030 to Holcim, one of the world’s largest building solution providers. The deal is the largest commercial order to date for Volvo electric trucks, and the first 130 trucks will be delivered in 2023 and 2024.

Holcim is a global manufacturer of building solutions, with headquarters in Switzerland. Now, the company and its contractors have, with Volvo Trucks, agreed to plan for the deployment of 1,000 electric Volvo trucks across Holcim’s operations in Europe between now and 2030.

The first 130 electric Volvo FH and Volvo FM trucks will be delivered to markets including France, Germany, Switzerland and the UK during the fourth quarter of 2023 and throughout 2024.

By replacing 1,000 existing Volvo FH diesel trucks with Volvo FH Electric trucks using green electricity on a typical route, up to 50,000 tons of CO2 could be saved every year.