Volvo EX30 Cross Country Makes Canadian Auto Show Debut

Volvo Cars Canada has returned to the Montreal International Auto Show (MIAS) with its latest premium lineup, headlined by the Canadian auto show debut of the Volvo EX30 Cross Country. The rugged take on Volvo’s smallest electric SUV is designed to offer extra versatility and confidence without losing its compact, city-friendly footprint.

Based on the EX30, the Cross Country variant brings a tougher edge to electric mobility. It features a raised chassis, front and rear skid plates, and distinctive black exterior accents that underline its go-anywhere character. Aimed at drivers who want adventure-ready capability in a small EV, the EX30 Cross Country blends Scandinavian minimalism with practical upgrades and Volvo’s signature focus on safety.

The debut also highlights the importance of Quebec for Volvo Cars Canada, particularly as the brand accelerates its electrification push. The Montreal Auto Show serves as a key platform for introducing the EX30 Cross Country to Canadian buyers ahead of its broader market rollout.

The Montreal International Auto Show runs from January 16 to 25, 2026, at the Palais des congrès de Montréal. Alongside the EX30 Cross Country, visitors can explore Volvo’s wider electrified and mild-hybrid range, including the EX30, EX40, XC40, XC60 and XC90, as well as the brand’s Safety Cage display. The EX30 and EX40 will also be available for test drives during the event.