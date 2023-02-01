Volvo Cars Appoints New Global Head of Design

Volvo Cars has appointed Jeremy Offer as Global Head of Design, bringing with him 35 years of design experience across multiple industries. Jeremy will report to chief executive Jim Rowan and be part of the Group Management Team.

Jeremy Offer will assume the position as Global Head of Design as of May 1 succeeding Robin Page who will remain with Volvo Cars as senior advisor.

Jeremy Offer most recently led Arrival’s design team as Senior Vice President and Chief Design Officer working across vehicle programs, components, brand and user experience. Prior to joining Arrival, Jeremy was Head of Industrial Design and part of the senior management team at global consulting firm EPAM where he helped bring service and industrial design to their wider consulting practice. Jeremy has received numerous design awards through his career.