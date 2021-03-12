Volkswagen Taigun Spied Testing In India Once Again

German automaker Volkswagen is currently working on a new SUV for the Indian market named Taigun. It was showcased last year at the 2020 Auto Expo. The VW SUV shares its underpinnings Skoda Kushaq, which is all set to make its debut in India on 18th March. The model showcased at the 2020 Auto Expo already seemed like the production-spec version of the SUV. Recently, a test mule of the Volkswagen Tiguan was spotted testing on Indian roads.

From the spy shots, one can say that VW Taigun looks like a proper SUV and also a smaller version of the Tiguan. It has a boxy design along with rectangular elements and clean lines along the body of the car. The front fascia of the SUV will get twin-pod LED headlights with LED DRLs. The grille will get three chrome slats with the new VW badge sitting in between. The lower air dam of the SUV looks quite aggressive and big with mesh styling. It will also employ a faux skid plate below the air dam.

Also Read : Second Batch Of Volkswagen T-Roc To Be Priced At INR 21.35 Lakh In India

In profile, the production-spec VW Taigun will get diamond-cut alloy wheels, shark-fin antenna and roof rails. To make the SUV look rugged, the automaker is also expected to add plastic cladding. At the back, the SUV will get rectangular LED taillights, which are likely to be connected through a reflective strip. It will also get a faux rear skid plate. Although we get a slight glimpse of the interior in this spy video, it was largely undercover.

The Taigun will share much of the dashboard layout and overall design with the rest of its global sub-compact siblings, including the not-for-India VW Polo Mk6. One can expect the cabin of the car to come loaded with features like a fully digital instrument console, a touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity, push start/stop button, automatic AC, electric sunroof, connected car technology, cruise control, traction control and much more.

Mechanically, it will derive power from a 1.0-litre three-pot TSI petrol mill and a 1.5-litre four-cylinder TSI petrol engine. The former will come paired with a 6-speed MT or a 6-speed torque converter automatic gearbox, while the latter will come coupled with a 7-speed DSG. The same powertrain options will be offered in the upcoming Skoda Kushaq. The production-spec model of the VW Taigun is likely to launch before the festive season.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Volkswagen updates and other four-wheeler news.