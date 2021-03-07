Second Batch Of Volkswagen T-Roc To Be Priced At INR 21.35 Lakh In India

The Volkswagen T-Roc turned out to be runaway success for the German carmaker in India. Launched in March 2020, Volkswagen sold out all 1,000 units of the T-Roc that were allotted for India in just about six months time. The last batch of the VW T-Roc came to India as a full import and was priced at INR 19.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Volkswagen have now revealed the price of the second batch of the T-Roc that's set to arrive in India very soon.

Priced at INR 21.35 lakh (ex-showroom), the second batch commands a premium of INR 1.36 lakh over the first batch. According to the VW India website, this price is still introductory, and thus will be hiked later. Select VW dealerships have also commenced bookings for the 2021 T-ROC for a token amount of INR 50,000. Official launch of the VW T-Roc is expected later in March and deliveries should commence this month itself. The second batch will continue to come to our shores as full imports.

However, given that the T-Roc has been received fairly well in our market, VW could be looking at locally assembled at a later stage. It also remains to be seen if VW imports only 1,000 units like the first batch. The first batch of the T-Roc was available in only a single fully-loaded variant and was powered by a 1.5-litre TSI EVO petrol engine. This motor is tuned to produce 147 bhp and 250 Nm. It solely came mated to a 7-speed DSG automatic transmission.

The T-Roc can do the 0-100 kph run in just 8.4 seconds and flat out, can achieve a top speed of 205 kph. The Volkswagen T-Roc is also built on the MQB-AO platform but this is not the heavily localized MQB-AO-IN platform that will be underpinning the Taigun SUV. The T-Roc has been so appealing to Indian buyers because of its superior build quality, great driving dynamics, and very stylish looks. Although Volkswagen likes to call the T-Roc an SUV, frankly, its compact dimensions and styling make it more of a crossover.

Furthermore, it came loaded in terms of features that kept the occupants safe, entertained, and happy. Some of the highlights include LED DRLs, projector lens headlamps, a panoramic sunroof, dual-tone alloy wheels, leather upholstery, auto climate control, touchscreen infotainment system, Virtual Cockpit and much more. If you are in the market to buy a German SUV and can’t afford one of the three big German badges, Volkswagen T-Roc is the car to go for.

