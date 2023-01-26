Volkswagen Appoints New Design Head

Change at the top of Volkswagen Design: Andreas Mindt, currently Director of Bentley Design, will head up the Design function of the Volkswagen brand starting February 1, 2023.

He succeeds Jozef Kabaň, who has been appointed as Creative Art Director Volkswagen and will report directly to the member of the Board of Management of the Volkswagen brand responsible for Technical Development. As part of his new role with the Volkswagen Group Future Center Europe in Potsdam, Jozef Kabaň will develop forward-looking mobility solutions for the Volkswagen brand.

Andreas Mindt began his career in the Volkswagen Group in 1996 after graduating with a degree from the Pforzheim University School of Design. By 2014 he had already held several positions at the Volkswagen brand, working on the design of the first generation of the Tiguan and on the exterior design of the Golf 7, among other things.

From 2014 until 2021, he spearheaded the realignment of Audi’s exterior design from the Audi A1 through to the Audi e-tron GT and from the Audi Q3 through to the Audi Q8. From 2021, as Director of Bentley Design, he was tasked with defining Bentley’s new design language, unveiled last summer with the Bentley Batur.