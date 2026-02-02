Volkswagen Abu Dhabi Announces Flexible Ramadan 2026 Offers

Volkswagen Abu Dhabi has unveiled its Ramadan 2026 campaign, aptly titled “Flexible Ramadan offers. Made by us, decided by you.” Designed around customer choice, the campaign allows buyers to tailor their purchase benefits based on what matters most during the Holy Month.

Running from 1 February 2026, customers can select one of three purchase options. These include cashback of up to AED 30,000, 0% finance for up to five years, or an ultimate five-year aftercare package. Whether buyers are looking for immediate savings, lower monthly instalments, or long-term peace of mind, the campaign puts the decision firmly in their hands.

The offers are available across a strong lineup of Volkswagen models. This includes the Touareg, the brand’s premium flagship SUV; the Teramont, a spacious seven-seater tailored for family use; the Tiguan, known for its all-round versatility; the compact and stylish T-Roc; and the iconic Golf GTI, Volkswagen’s performance-focused hot hatch.

ALSO READ: Volkswagen Abu Dhabi Opens Passat and Jetta Pre-Bookings for 2026

Volkswagen Abu Dhabi says the campaign reflects the spirit of Ramadan by offering flexibility and value, making it easier for customers to step into a new car on their own terms.

The Ramadan 2026 offers will be available for a limited time across Volkswagen showrooms in Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, giving prospective buyers a timely opportunity to drive home a new Volkswagen with benefits that suit their lifestyle and budget.