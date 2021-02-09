With so many offering in the sub-compact SUV space, it can be quite a challenge to choose the one that's best suited to your needs. While some do comfort like no other, the others offer greater value with more technology and features. It's always easier to make a buying decision when you know what you are looking for. And if you are planning to buy a sub-compact SUV based on its performance, which one should you go for?

Well, here we will be comparing the performance of two of the most popular offerings in this segment - Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Hyundai Venue - based on how quick they accelerate from naught to 100kph. For this, we have the 1.5L petrol-manual variant of the Vitara Brezza and the 1.0L turbo-petrol iMT variant of the Venue. For the performance enthusiasts, Hyundai also offers a 6-speed manual or a 7-speed DCT gearbox with the Venue but the iMT variant could just be the sweetest pick of the lot.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Hyundai Venue - Specification Comparison

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Hyundai Venue Engine 1.5L Naturally Aspirated 4-Cyl Petrol 1.0L 3-cyl Turbo-Petrol Power 105hp 120hp Torque 138Nm 172Nm Transmission 5-speed manual 6-speed iMT

Both the sub-compact SUVs have a very different engine configuration. While the Vitara Brezza adopts the old-school formula of a naturally aspirated 4-cylinder petrol engine, the Venue uses a modern downsized 1.0L turbocharged 3-cylinder petrol engine. And naturally, the Venue has the advantage, both in terms of power and torque. Also, the Brezza gets a 5-speed manual gearbox while the Venue comes with an intelligent and unique 6-speed iMT gearbox.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza vs Hyundai Venue - Acceleration Comparison

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza Hyundai Venue 0-100kmph (First Attempt) 13.00 seconds 12.86 seconds 0-100kmph (Second Attempt) 12.39 seconds 12.46 seconds 0-100kmph (Third Attempt) 13.66 seconds 13.39 seconds

While both cars are completely different on paper in terms of engine configuration and specs, their real-world performance is actually very similar. The Hyundai was faster than the Maruti in two occasion. The latter made up some ground by being faster in one of the rounds. Still, the differences in the time they both took to clock 100kph is very marginal in all three rounds and they feel equally fast too. In their best runs, the Brezza was 0.06 seconds faster than the Venue.

We recently also conducted an acceleration comparison of the Kia Sonet vs Maruti Suzuki Brezza and we got very similar results in that test as well. Performance of both the SUVs were almost identical but it is the Brezza that has the best 0-100 kph time of all the three sub-compact SUVs in their respective best runs. A naturally aspirated petrol manual powertrain anyway would be lingering around for long. If performance is your priority, perhaps the Vitara Brezza is the best of the lot for you.

