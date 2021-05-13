3 Sparingly Used Renault Kiger Available in Second Hand Car Market

A few months back, French automaker, Renault launched its all-new sub-4-meter SUV in our market. Dubbed Kiger, the sub-compact SUV has attracted a lot of potential buyers around India. It quickly got popular among the car buying lot because of its modern looks, decently-equipped cabin and aggressive price tag. Right now, it is the most affordable B-SUV one can buy in the Indian market. However, the long waiting period of the SUV, which, for some variants, extends up to 2 months, has been a deterrent for some. Today, however, we have as many as three examples of sparingly used Renault Kiger that are on sale in the used car market to help you skip the waiting period.

Renault Kiger RXZ

The first Renault Kiger on our list is the RXZ trim of the SUV. The car is finished in white colour shade and has only done 950km. The owner of the vehicle puts up in Kerala. He has not mentioned the reason for selling the car in the advertisement. Even the plastics inside the cabin of the SUV have not been removed. Moreover, the owner has also not revealed the engine details of the car. This is the top-end model of the SUV, and it comes loaded with all the bells and whistles. Furthermore, it also gets aftermarket Yokohama tyres, which are bigger as compared to the stock units. The seller is demanding Rs 8.70 lakh for the SUV.

Renault Kiger RXZ AMT

This Renault Kiger is located in Gurugram, Haryana. It features a Mahogany Brown colour shade, which looks quite upmarket. This is a first owner-vehicle, and it has just covered a distance of 350km. The car owner has not shared any reason for selling the car. This is the top-end RXZ trim of the SUV. It is powered by a 1.0-litre NA petrol mill, which develops power and torque outputs of 72 PS and 96 Nm. The engine comes paired with a 5-speed MT. The seller of this Renault Kiger RXZ AMT is asking for Rs 9.6 lakh.

Renault Kiger RXT AMT

The last Renault Kiger on our list is the RXT variant of the SUV, which is finished in a White colour shade and is registered in Maharashtra. It boasts a fancy registration number and has just covered 200km. This is a first-owner vehicle and sits below the top-spec RXZ trim in terms of equipment level. The owner of the car has opted for extended seats. Other than that it gets aftermarket seat covers and a few other accessories. The owner of the SUV is asking for Rs 8.41 lakh.