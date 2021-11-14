Upgrade Your Royal Enfield Classic 350 with 6 Genuine Accessories

The 2021 Royal Enfield Classic 350 continues to be a testament to the timeless design, which took the motorcycling world back in the heydays of British motorcycling with the Classic teardrop fuel tank, the distinctive thump, and the hallmark casquette headlamp. However, accessories make everything better, don’t they?

The new Classic 350 comes with a series of Genuine Motorcycle Accessories to make every ride more comfortable, safe, and memorable. This includes accessories for protection, bodywork, seats, luggage, controls, security and maintenance, and engine.

Silver Deluxe Footpegs

Make your long rides even more comfortable with Deluxe Footpegs. These exquisite silver Deluxe Footpegs come with a larger footprint to add comfort to your long rides. The rubber inserts isolate vibrations with their specific bayonet style mounting design and fit perfectly in both rider and pillion positions.

Touring Screen

Get increased wind protection alongside reduced fatigue, with this hard-coated, Injection-molded scratch resistant screen. Also, the stainless steel mounting kit comes with fixings to ensure that the screen is always positioned perfectly.

Touring Passenger Seat

Extra comfort is never bad. Pamper yourself or your bike enthusiast buddies with the all-new Touring Seats designed with a bespoke cushion that offers maximum support during long rides. The utilization of 3D net technology distributes weight equally and adds up for great comfort. This seat's luxury quality is enhanced by additional stitching and an attractive embossed logo, which comes in two variants (Black and Brown).

Silver Octagon Engine Guard

Don't let your guard down folks, accessorize your machine with the Octagon engine guard that not only provides protection but is also stylish at the same time. Made from a 32mm stainless steel tube, it is resistant to corrosion even if scratched. It is precisely engineered to fit, with the contemporary Royal Enfield branding.

Silver Airfly Evo Engine Guard

Give your motorcycle a distinct look and enhanced protection with the Airfly Evo engine guard. Its light and simple design gives a modern look making it an ideal choice for a comfortable ride. This corrosion-resistant guard is made from a 32mm steel tube and precisely engineered for a perfect fit.

Silver Sumpguard

Love riding on rough terrain, but concerned about safety? Add a layer of protection to the engine and lower frame rails with this sump guard. Centered with Royal Enfield branding, this sump guard consists of a pressed heavy-duty aluminum alloy plate which is then hard anodized to give a durable finish, Mounting brackets incorporate rubber isolation to dampen vibrations and enable quick removal using standard tools for cleaning.