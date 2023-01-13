Ultraviolette F99 Factory Racing Platform Capable of Achieving 200 KMPH

Ultraviolette, the maker of the F77, India’s first high-performance electric motorcycle, has announced its foray into the world of high-speed racing with the unveiling of the F99 Factory Racing platform. This will also be driving cutting-edge innovation in the EV motorcycle and the larger mobility space.

Set to be the first Electric Motorsports oriented vehicle in India, the F99 Factory Racing Platform brings inspiration from both the worlds - Aviation and Racing, to build technologies and capabilities for electric motorcycles that push the boundaries of imagination. The F99 Factory Racing Platform has been engineered to output maximum power from the powertrain while ensuring all necessary safety checks, resulting in a peak power output of 65 BHP and a top speed of over 200 km/hr.

Ultraviolette is leapfrogging technology advancement and R&D in India with the F99 Factory Racing Platform with its advanced battery technology, drivetrain engineering, material innovation, including carbon composites, and leveraging principles of high-speed aerodynamics. These advancements help the F99 Platform deliver superlative performance and efficiency. The platform will enable vehicles with highly customisable ergonomics, a first of its kind, that enable the rider to customise their riding postures as per their riding style and build.

Ultraviolette strongly believes in developing groundbreaking products for the world. The F77, India’s first high-performance electric motorcycle, was launched in November 2022 and is imagined, designed, and made in India for global markets. The F99 Factory Racing Platform is all set to break all barriers when it comes to electric motorsports in the two wheeler segment with over 200 km/h top speed and 65 BHP peak power, along with other adaptations to deliver class leading performance.