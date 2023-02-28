Ultraviolette F77 Performance Electric Motorcycle Deliveries Start

Ultraviolette has commenced deliveries of the F77 performance electric motorcycle to customers at its manufacturing facility in Bengaluru. This milestone marks the start of the company's next stage of growth, which includes setting up dealerships nationwide and expanding its global presence.

Commenting on the milestone, Narayan Subramaniam, CEO and Co-founder of Ultraviolette, said, "The F77 is a result of our pursuit of creating an electric motorcycle that is a head-turner across all parameters. Its stunning design and exhilarating performance are one-of-a-kind and proudly Indian in every aspect. We cannot wait for customers across India to experience the F77, and we are deeply committed to taking the brand global. We are confident that our vehicles will exceed our customers' expectations and that we will continue to drive innovation in the electric vehicle space."

With deliveries underway, Ultraviolette is now turning its attention to expanding its presence both nationally and globally. The company is establishing a network of dealerships nationwide, making it easier for customers to purchase and service their Ultraviolette electric vehicles. Ultraviolette is also accelerating its expansion into new international markets, where it sees a growing demand for performance electric motorcycles.

The F77 is available to customers starting at an ex-showroom price of INR 3.8 lakh and comes in three forms - Airstrike, Shadow, and Laser which reflect three striking personalities. Each of the forms comes in two variants - the F77 and the F77 Recon with an IDC Range of 206 km and 307 km respectively. Both enthusiasts and seasoned riders can book their own F77 on the official website.