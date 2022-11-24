Ultraviolette F77 High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Launched

Ultraviolette has launched its first and much-anticipated product, the Ultraviolette F77, India’s first high-performance electric motorcycle. It has been introduced at a starting price of Rs 3.8 lakh (ex-showroom).

Available for customers in three distinct and striking forms: Airstrike, Shadow, and Laser, the Ultraviolette F77 is imagined, designed, and made in India from the ground up. It is powered by an integrated 10.3 kWh Lithium-ion battery architecture on the top variant, the F77 Recon, that produces a staggering 95 Nm of peak torque and 29 kW (38.9 HP) of peak power, and with the most advanced battery pack in the industry, it offers an IDC Range of 307 km, the highest for any electric two-wheeler in India.

The Ultraviolette F77’s striking design and exhilarating performance are the result of extensive R&D and testing, a testament to the talent of the all-Indian team at the Ultraviolette R&D Center in Bangalore. As the first Indian electric motorcycle built and certified for global markets, the F77 exceeds expectations across all parameters: performance, capability, battery technology and safety, ride quality, handling, design, and appearance.

With three distinct ride modes: Glide, Combat, and Ballistic, customers will experience a highly optimised, balanced, and an exhilarating ride, respectively. Inspired by aerospace engineering, and with industry-leading range and performance in a class-apart design, the F77 redefines the identity of electric vehicles globally.

Ultraviolette also announced a limited edition series of the F77, paying tribute to its future focused vision, and only 77 units will be manufactured. The uniquely numbered limited edition vehicles will be available in meteor grey with afterburner yellow. It comes with 30.2 kW (40.5 HP) of peak power and 100 Nm of peak torque, delivering 0 to 100 km/h acceleration in 7.8 seconds with a top speed of 152 km/h.