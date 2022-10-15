Ultraviolette F77 High-Performance Electric Motorcycle Launch Date Announced

Soon there's going to be a new entrant in the electric two-wheeler segment in the Indian market. It will be a high-performance electric motorcycle called the Ultraviolette F77, whose launch date has been announced by the company.

The Ultraviolette F77 will be launched on 24 Nov 2022. The EV has been designed and engineered in India and will have a phase-wise roll-out plan across the country starting with Bengaluru, followed by other cities. Ultraviolette is subsequently looking at the F77 being launched across the US and Europe.

With over 5 years of R&D and rigorous testing, and having garnered 70,000 pre-launch booking interests from 190 countries, the journey of the F77 has been nothing short of exciting. The F77 will come in 3 variants - Airstrike, Shadow and Laser, each of which have been designed to reflect a certain identity and personality.

Ultraviolette recently commenced production trials of the F77 at its manufacturing facility situated in Electronic City, Bangalore Powered by in-house battery technology, the F77 is an all out performance electric motorcycle.

Additionally, it is packed with hardware and software features such as dual-channel ABS, adjustable suspensions, multiple drive modes, regenerative braking to name a few. Over the past year, Ultraviolette has tested the F77 to the limit under various terrains and weather conditions across the country.