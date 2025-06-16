Ultraviolette F77 Goes Global with European Launch Across 10 Nations

Ultraviolette has officially entered the global arena by launching its flagship electric motorcycles—the F77 MACH 2 and F77 SuperStreet—across 10 European countries, including Germany, France, UK, Italy, and the Netherlands. The announcement was made in Paris, marking a historic moment as Ultraviolette becomes India’s first electric two-wheeler brand to retail across Europe.

The F77 MACH 2 is built for performance enthusiasts with a race-ready design, while the SuperStreet variant offers a more upright, city-friendly riding posture without compromising on thrill. Both motorcycles deliver 0-60 km/h in 2.8 seconds, powered by a 10.3 kWh battery, 30 kW peak power, and 100 Nm of torque, hitting a top speed of 155 km/h.

Tech highlights include Violette A.I., switchable Dual-Channel ABS by Bosch, 10 levels of regen braking, 4 traction control modes, and Dynamic Stability Control, offering a cutting-edge and safe riding experience.

As part of the launch offer valid until July 31, 2025, the F77 MACH 2 starts at a special price of €8990 (regular: €9990) and the F77 SuperStreet at €9290 (regular: €10390).