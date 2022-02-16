Two New Mercedes-AMG EQE All-Electric Models Announced

Mercedes-AMG is consistently pushing ahead with the Future of Driving Performance and expanding its product portfolio with battery-electric performance models. New to the range are the two Mercedes-AMG EQE 43 4MATIC business saloons and Mercedes-AMG EQE 53 4MATIC+. They are based on the electric-exclusive Mercedes architecture of the luxury and premium class. (EVA2). AMG-specific solutions – particularly in the areas of drive, suspension, brakes, sound, exterior and interior design, and equipment – ensure a dynamic and emotively appealing AMG driving experience.

Both new Mercedes-AMG EQE models offer a performance-oriented drive concept with two electric motors. The powerful electric drivetrain (eATS), with a motor on each of the axles, also offers fully variable all-wheel drive, which optimally transmits the drive power to the asphalt under all driving conditions. The power spectrum ranges from 350 kW (476 hp) in the EQE 43 4MATIC to 505 kW (687 hp) in the EQE 53 4MATIC+ with optional AMG DYNAMIC PLUS Package and boost function. The maximum torque ranges from 858 to 1000 Nm.

Mercedes-AMG models have always stood for emotionality. The vehicle sound has always been an important part of the hallmark AMG driving experience – even for all-electric AMG Performance vehicles. The sound system creates a unique sound experience with the help of special speakers, bass actuator and a sound generator. There are the "Authentic" and optional "Performance" programs (only EQE 53 with AMG DYNAMIC PLUS Package). Both are available in three variants each: "Balanced", "Sport" and "Powerful". The tonality and intensity of this exclusive AMG SOUND EXPERIENCE is tuned to the current driving status, the selected drive program or the driver's wishes, both inside and out.

The power of the engines is brought to the road by the standard-fit AMG Performance 4MATIC (EQE 43) or 4MATIC+ (EQE 53) fully variable all-wheel drive. In contrast to previous usage, the "+" in 4MATIC+ stands not only for the fully variable all-wheel drive that EQE 43 and EQE 53 both have, but for the entire additional performance and dynamism that the EQE 53 offers. In both models, the system continuously distributes drive torque between the front and rear axles depending on the driving situation: compared to a mechanical all-wheel drive system, the electric-specific system ensures a significantly faster response. The torque is checked 160 times per second and adjusted if necessary. The torque distribution depends on the selected drive program: in "Comfort" mode the focus is on maximum efficiency, while in "Sport" and "Sport+" the torque is more rear-biased in the interests of greater lateral dynamics.

The new Mercedes-AMG EQE models are equipped with a powerful 328-volt high-performance drive battery manufactured using the latest lithium-ion technology. It has a usable energy content of 90.6 kWh and consists of ten modules with a total of 360 pouch cells. The battery management system in the EQE 53 is also tuned specifically for AMG. In the Sport and Sport+ drive programs the focus is on performance, in the Comfort drive program the focus is on operating range. The battery generation is characterised by a high energy density and has a high charging capacity. Another new feature is the possibility to install updates for the battery management system over-the-air for continuous improvements over the life cycle. The EQE 53 4MATIC+ also features an AMG-specific wiring harness adapted to the higher performance capability. A major advance in sustainability has been achieved in the cell chemistry: the cobalt content is reduced to ten percent. The optimised active material consists of nickel, cobalt and manganese in a ratio of 8:1:1.