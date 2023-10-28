TVS Ronin Special Edition Launched in India Ahead of Festive Season

TVS Ronin Special Edition has been launched in India. In line with its ethos of celebrating and encouraging riders to make their own move without following a script, the all-new TVS RONIN Special Edition comes equipped with a host of stunning new upgrades to amplify their experiences.

This Special Edition of the motorcycle comes with a new graphic as compared with the current TD range. It offers a triple tone with grey as primary tone and white as secondary with a red stripe being the third tone (both on tank and side panel).

The motorcycle will also come with subtle details embodying the ‘R’ logo pattern. The wheel rim comes with the TVS RONIN branding while the lower portion of the vehicle is all black, with the black theme also added to headlamp bezel. Additionally, the Special Edition will come with pre-fitted accessories including the USB Charger, Visor and a uniquely designed EFI Cover.

The new TVS RONIN TD will be available in the colour - Nimbus Grey, at an exciting price point of INR 1,72,700.