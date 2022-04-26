TVS & PETRONAS Come Together to Form PETRONAS TVS Racing Team

TVS Motor Company has reached a partnership agreement with PETRONAS, an alliance that will see the progressive energy company become the title partner of TVS Racing, India’s first factory racing team.

Rebranded as PETRONAS TVS Racing Team, the outfit will don a new livery as part of the alliance effective this season. PETRONAS is also set to supply its high-performance engine oil, PETRONAS Sprinta to the team who will participate in road-racing, supercross, and rally formats of racing, including the Indian National Motorcycle Racing Championship (INMRC), Indian National Supercross Championship (INSC), and Indian National Rally Championship (INRC).

TVS Racing, a pioneer in building Motorsports in India since 1982 has been integral in growing the racing performance culture. It has done so by creating multiple riding platforms for young enthusiasts to explore race performance in a fun and safe environment. This partnership will give a boost to further grow the popularity of racing in India.

The partnership is further complemented by a strategic business alliance with PETRONAS Lubricants International (PLI) to develop a co-branded oil – PETRONAS TVS TRU4 RacePro - which will be available for consumers in the high street market across India in May 2022.