TVS NTORQ 150 Hits Indian Roads: Quickest Scooter with 0–60 in 6.3s

TVS Motor Company has introduced the NTORQ 150, India’s fastest hyper sport scooter, at an introductory price of ₹1.19 lakh (ex-showroom). Inspired by stealth aircraft, the scooter blends race-tuned performance, sharp design, and advanced connectivity for new-age riders.

Performance

At its heart is a 149.7cc air-cooled O3CTech engine, producing 13.2 PS at 7,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm at 5,500 rpm. The NTORQ 150 sprints from 0–60 km/h in just 6.3 seconds and hits a top speed of 104 km/h, making it the quickest in its class. Riders can switch between Street and Race modes, with features like iGo Assist, ISS, and Boost ensuring a responsive experience.

Design

The NTORQ 150 flaunts an aggressive forward-biased stance, MULTIPOINT® projector headlamps, aerodynamic winglets, and a stubby muffler with a signature exhaust note. Other highlights include a naked handlebar, coloured alloy wheels, arrowhead front design, and signature ‘T’ tail lamps, all reinforcing its sporty character.

Technology

Setting a new benchmark, the scooter gets a hi-res TFT cluster with 50+ connected features via TVS SmartXonnect™. Riders benefit from Alexa and smartwatch integration, turn-by-turn navigation, vehicle live tracking, last parked location, ride stats, and OTA updates. The adaptive display with a 4-way navigation switch adds to its futuristic appeal.

Safety & Comfort

The NTORQ 150 debuts ABS with traction control in its segment, along with crash/theft alerts, hazard lamps, emergency brake warning, and follow-me headlamps. Comfort features include telescopic suspension, adjustable levers, E-Z center stand, and a generous 22-litre under-seat storage.

Variants & Colours