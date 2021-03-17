Limited Edition Triumph Rocket 3 GT Triple Black Revealed

Along with the Rocket 3 Black, Triumph has also revealed the Rocket 3 GT Triple Black. The new model of the powerful cruiser features several blacked-out parts and components for a much more dominant visual appeal. It is a limited edition variant and only 1000 units will be available worldwide. Each model will come with a personalised certificate of authenticity detailing the VIN. The Triumph Rocket 3 GT Triple Black is expected to start arriving at dealerships around the globe from mid-April onwards.

Just like the black edition of its roadster sibling, the Triumph Rocket 3 GT Triple Black has several dedicated blacked-out elements with premium finishes and details that impart a sinister look to the motorcycle. The laid-back and comfortable GT model features a sophisticated dark style with a distinctive three-shade paint scheme. Some of the blacked-out parts of the motorcycle include:

Black painted exhaust headers, heat shields, and end caps

Black powder-coated intake cover

Black anodised brake and clutch levers

Black anodised fork lowers, yokes, risers, and handlebar clamps

Black painted headlight bezels, flyscreen finishers, radiator cowls

Blacked-out badging and rear wheel finishers

Apart from the aforementioned parts, the Triumph Rocket 3 GT Triple Black also features black anodised rider footrests, brake pedal, gear pedal, heel guard, and pillion footrests. For a premium touch, Triumph has also used a carbon-fibre front mudguard. No changes have been made to the bike’s mechanicals.

The Triumph Rocket 3 GT Triple Black uses a 2.5L inline 3-cylinder engine which is the world’s largest production motorcycle engine. It is super smooth, refined, and responsive. It is capable of pumping out 167PS of max power at 6000rpm. The peak torque output of this gigantic motor is 221Nm which is generated at just 4000rpm.

The suspension setup of the Triumph Rocket 3 GT Triple Black consists of a pair of 47mm USD Showa front forks with compression and rebound adjustability and a fully adjustable Showa piggyback reservoir RSU with a remote hydraulic preload adjuster. The braking duties are handled by twin 320mm rotors up front with Brembo M4.30 Stylema 4-piston radial monobloc calipers and a single 300mm rotor at the rear.

In terms of electronics, the Triumph Rocket 3 GT Triple Black has a TFT dash, multiple riding modes (rain, road, sport, rider-configurable), cruise control, hill hold control, keyless ignition, heated grips, USB charging socket, and more.

