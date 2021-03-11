Triumph Rocket 3 Black Revealed, Looks Meaner than Stock

The Triumph Rocket 3 is already a gigantic and mean-looking motorcycle. Now, to make the ultimate muscle roadster look even meaner, Triumph has introduced the new black edition. As the name suggests, the Triumph Rocket 3 Black comes with several blacked-out parts which impart an angrier visual appeal to the motorcycle.

Triumph Rocket 3 Black Features

The new Triumph Rocket 3 Black flaunts its distinctive matte and gloss all-black paint scheme with black tank badges and branding. The overall look of the motorcycle has been enhanced by the use of blacked-out parts and components that add to the bike’s aggressive and dominant styling.

To begin with, the Triumph Rocket 3 Black’s headlight bezel, fly screen finishers, radiator cowls, seat finishers, rear bodywork, rear frame forging, swingarm guard, side stand; everything has been painted black. Even the clutch and brake levers, rider footrests, gear pedal, fork lowers, and handlebar clamps carry the same treatment.

The new Triumph Rocket 3 Black also uses a carbon-fibre front mudguard with black mudguard mounts. You can get an idea about the British brand’s attention to detail by the fact that even the intake cover of the motorcycle has been powder coated in black. Apart from that, the silencer, bar-end mirrors, RSU rocker, and 20-spoke alloy wheels are in black, too.

The changes in the new Triumph Rocket 3 Black are limited to the aesthetics. Hence, powering the beast is the same, humongous 2.5L, 3-cylinder engine which spits out 167PS of max power at 6000rpm and generates 221Nm of ground-shredding torque at just 4000rpm. The 291kg motorcycle is loaded with the latest, advanced electronics such as hill hold control, cruise control, keyless ignition, 4 riding modes, cornering ABS, traction control, and an IMU.

The new Triumph Rocket 3 Black is a limited edition variant. Only 1000 units will be made available worldwide. Each model will come with a unique certificate of authenticity. With the new Black edition, Triumph just made the Rocket 3 even more desirable.

For more Triumph news and other two-wheeler updates, keep checking IndianAutosBlog.com.