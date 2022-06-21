Trending Jawa Perak & Hero Duet Crash Video - Full Footage

A video clip of a Jawa Perak and Hero Duet crash has been trending these days. The clip shows how the Jawa rider's action camera came to his rescue or else the entire blame for the accident was put on him.

Now, the video clip that went viral over social media platforms didn't have the full footage. What we could see in that video is that the couple on the scooter ahead falls after the rider applies the front brake. This is recorded on the action camera of the Jawa Perak rider who is behind the scooter.

After the accident, the female pillion of the scooter starts to blame the Jawa Perak rider for slamming into their two-wheeler from behind. However, thanks to the rider's action camera, we can see that that's clearly not what happened.

However, what happens next? People have been curious about the incidents and conversations that followed. So, here's the complete footage of the incident.

What do you have to say about this accident? Let us know in the comments.