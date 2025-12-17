Toyota Urban Cruiser Electric SUV Unveiled for Europe

Toyota has revealed the Urban Cruiser, a new battery-electric B-segment SUV designed to strengthen the brand’s EV presence in Europe. Built on a dedicated electric platform, the Urban Cruiser joins the bZ4X in Toyota’s lineup ahead of the arrival of the all-new C-HR+ in 2026, giving the brand coverage across key electric SUV segments.

The Urban Cruiser will be offered with two lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery options and a choice of front-wheel drive or all-wheel drive. The entry-level front-wheel drive variant uses a 49 kWh battery, producing 106 kW and delivering a WLTP range of up to 344 km. A larger 61 kWh battery is available in front-wheel drive form with 128 kW and a range of up to 426 km. The all-wheel drive version pairs the 61 kWh battery with a dual-motor setup producing 135 kW, offering a WLTP range of up to 395 km.

All variants support DC fast charging, with a 10–80 per cent top-up taking around 45 minutes, and can tow braked loads of up to 750 kg. The AWD model adds a 48 kW rear motor and features selectable Auto and Trail drive modes for improved traction on challenging surfaces.

Interior space is enhanced by a 2,700 mm wheelbase and a sliding rear seat system that allows legroom to be adjusted between 690 mm and 850 mm. Boot capacity ranges from 244 litres to 566 litres with the rear seats folded. Inside, the Urban Cruiser features a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster paired with a 10.1-inch touchscreen, along with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.