Toyota Upgrades Arizona Proving Ground With New Oval Track and ADAS Test Facilities

Toyota has completed a major upgrade of its Arizona Proving Ground, strengthening the facility’s capabilities for vehicle development, validation and third-party testing. Located near Wittmann, around 60 miles northwest of Phoenix, the site now features a new 5.5-mile oval track, expanded off-road testing zones and a dedicated noise pass-by area for evaluating vehicle sound emissions.

The newly added oval has been built within the existing 10-mile high-speed loop and is designed for mileage accumulation, stop-and-go testing and vehicle dynamics evaluation. Toyota has also rebuilt the north straight of the original oval into a dog bone straight course, supporting advanced vehicle testing, including ADAS calibration and validation.

As part of the upgrade, the dog bone layout incorporates a 1.75-mile coast-down section, enabling precise efficiency and fuel economy measurements. The proving ground has also received an improved 1.5-mile ride and handling track, with repaving of the vehicle dynamics pad planned as the next phase of development.

Since 2021, the Arizona Proving Ground has been open to third-party rentals and long-term testing residencies, operating as the Arizona Mobility Test Center under Intertek Transportation Technologies. This model allows automakers, suppliers and technology companies to access Toyota’s extensive test infrastructure.

Established in 1993, the Arizona Proving Ground spans approximately 11,650 acres and now offers 77 miles of testing surfaces. These include 60 miles of paved roads, more than 50 miles of off-road and dirt tracks, and the newly added oval, positioning the facility as one of the most comprehensive vehicle testing hubs in North America.