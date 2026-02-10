Toyota Teases Electric 2027 Highlander With Three-Row Layout

Toyota has offered a first glimpse of the all-electric 2027 Highlander, hinting at a major shift for one of its most important SUVs. The newly released teaser image shows the rear of the upcoming model, clearly wearing Highlander badging on the tailgate along with what appears to be an all-wheel-drive electric variant designation.

While details remain scarce, Toyota has confirmed that the 2027 Highlander will be a fully electric SUV with a three-row seating layout, staying true to its family-focused positioning. However, the brand has not revealed any technical specifications yet. Information related to battery size, driving range, power output, or charging capabilities is still under wraps.

Toyota has also not shared a timeline for the full global debut or production start of the electric Highlander. For now, the teaser signals the early stages of the model’s transition into the EV era.

The Highlander has long been a cornerstone of Toyota’s global SUV portfolio, traditionally offered with petrol and hybrid powertrains. The 2027 iteration marks a significant evolution for the nameplate, as it moves to a dedicated electric powertrain architecture for the first time, reflecting Toyota’s broader push toward electrification in the large SUV segment.