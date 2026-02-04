Toyota Pixis Van Goes Electric in Japan With Class-Leading Range

Toyota has expanded its electric portfolio in Japan with the launch of a battery-electric version of the Pixis Van kei commercial vehicle. Sales begin on 2 February 2026, with prices starting at ¥3.15 million. Developed jointly by Suzuki, Daihatsu and Toyota, the new Pixis Van BEV blends kei-car packaging know-how with Toyota’s electrification tech.

Power comes from a 36.6 kWh lithium-ion battery that delivers a claimed range of 257 km, the longest among kei commercial electric vans in Japan. The Pixis Van BEV uses Toyota’s e-Smart Electric setup, featuring a rear-mounted eAxle that integrates the motor, inverter and reduction gear. Output stands at 47 kW and 126 Nm, while the underfloor battery layout helps lower the centre of gravity for better stability.

Fast charging can take the battery from 0 to around 80 percent in about 50 minutes using a 50 kW charger or higher, while a standard 6 kW charger completes a full charge in roughly six hours. The van also gets a 1,500 W external power supply and Vehicle-to-Home capability as standard, allowing it to power equipment or even a home during emergencies.

Crucially for businesses, Toyota says the electric Pixis Van matches the petrol model for practicality. It offers a maximum payload of 350 kg and a cargo area measuring 1,920 mm in length, 1,270 mm in width and 1,250 mm in height.

Kei commercial vehicles make up around 60 percent of Japan’s commercial fleet, underlining the Pixis Van BEV’s potential role in zero-emission last-mile logistics. Production will take place at Daihatsu Motor Kyushu’s Oita plant.