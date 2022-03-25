Toyota Recognized for Best Water Management Practices

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) was recently awarded the TERI Water Sustainability Awards 2022, in collaboration with IWA and UNDP, India, under the ‘Water Users in Industrial Sector’ category.

This award is a testament to TKM’s relentless efforts in setting-up benchmark practices in becoming a “Water Positive Company”. Extremely coveted, the Water Sustainability Awards recognize excellence in new approaches, technologies, and other forms of innovation in the water sector as a means of achieving the Sustainable Development Goal 6.

Over the years, TKM has consciously adopted sustainable business practices and transformed from a carmaker to a mobility company. Keeping with the principle of ‘Respect for the Planet’, Toyota globally announced the ‘Toyota Environmental Challenge 2050’ (TEC 2050) in October 2015 comprising of six environmental challenges.

Toyota is committed to achieving Carbon Neutrality by 2050 & moving towards realizing ‘Net Carbon Zero in Manufacturing Operations’ by 2035. Its key goal is to achieve net-zero carbon (CO2) emission throughout the entire lifecycle of its products that goes well beyond vehicles, addressing our entire value-chain, including manufacturing activities.