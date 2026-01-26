Cadillac Elevated Velocity Wins EyesOn Design Best Concept Vehicle 2026

Cadillac’s design momentum continues as the Elevated Velocity concept has been crowned EyesOn Design’s Best Concept Vehicle of 2026. The win marks the second year in a row the GM luxury brand has taken home the honour, following the Opulent Velocity concept’s victory in 2025.

EyesOn Design, a respected organisation made up of automotive designers and educators, recognises standout achievements in vehicle design, making the award a strong endorsement of Cadillac’s current design direction.

The Elevated Velocity is envisioned as an electric high-performance crossover, featuring a dramatic 2+2 layout, striking gull-wing doors and massive 24-inch wheels. According to Cadillac, the concept embodies its “Art of Exhilaration” design philosophy, blending bold proportions with a strong emotional appeal.

Design cues from flagship models such as the Celestiq and Lyriq are clearly carried forward, hinting at how Cadillac’s future electric production vehicles could evolve in terms of stance, surfacing and overall presence.

With back-to-back EyesOn Design wins, Cadillac is signalling its intent to lead the conversation in electric luxury design—where performance, drama and forward-looking aesthetics come together in a distinctly modern form.