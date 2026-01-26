Porsche Enables Plug & Charge Access to Tesla Superchargers in Canada

Porsche Cars Canada has unlocked Plug & Charge functionality on the Tesla Supercharger network for Macan Electric and 2026 model year Taycan owners, significantly expanding fast-charging access across the country. Through the Porsche Charging Service, customers can now tap into more than 27,500 Tesla Superchargers across North America, with the same feature set to arrive on the upcoming Cayenne Electric later this year.

The Plug & Charge system allows seamless, encrypted authentication and automatic billing—drivers simply plug in and charge, without the need for apps, cards, or manual logins. The feature is available to active Porsche Charging Service members, making long-distance EV touring far more effortless.

This move builds on Porsche’s broader charging ecosystem expansion, which includes recent software updates for the Taycan and Macan Electric, as well as complimentary NACS/CCS DC adapters for customers. In addition to Tesla’s network, the Porsche Charging Service already supports Plug & Charge at Electrify Canada stations, further strengthening the brand’s EV infrastructure footprint.