Xiaomi SU7 Sets New 24-Hour EV Endurance Record

Xiaomi has shaken up the electric vehicle conversation by setting a new 24-hour endurance record with its updated SU7 sedan. The production-spec EV covered an astonishing 2,650 miles (4,264 km) in a single day, becoming the longest distance ever achieved by a mass-produced electric car in a 24-hour run.

The record-breaking attempt took place at a closed circuit in Yancheng, China, where the rules were straightforward: keep the car running for 24 hours, stopping only to recharge. The SU7 did exactly that, repeatedly returning to the track after ultra-fast charging stops, ultimately eclipsing the previous record held by the Xpeng P7, which covered 2,460 miles (3,961 km) in 2025.

At the heart of the achievement is the SU7 Max’s advanced hardware. It runs an 897V electrical architecture paired with a 101.7 kWh battery, enabling peak charging speeds of up to 530 kW. This allowed the car to minimise downtime and maintain a relentless pace throughout the test. Power comes from a dual-motor setup producing 681 hp, with a top speed of 165 mph—overkill for the road, but ideal for a flat-out endurance challenge.

Beyond the headline numbers, the record adds serious credibility to Xiaomi’s EV ambitions. Unlike laboratory range claims, a 24-hour endurance run exposes real-world factors such as thermal management, charging efficiency and battery durability. With the updated SU7 set to go on sale in China in April 2026, this milestone signals that Xiaomi is no longer just a tech giant experimenting with cars, but a serious new contender in the EV space.

