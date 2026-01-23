Mahindra has expanded its lifestyle SUV portfolio with the launch of the new Thar ROXX STAR EDN, a design-focused addition to the Thar ROXX range. Aimed at buyers looking for extra visual flair without compromising on capability, the STAR EDN brings a more premium and exclusive edge to Mahindra’s iconic off-roader.

The Thar ROXX STAR EDN stands out with a series of bespoke cosmetic upgrades. Inside, it features all-black leatherette seats with suede accents, lending the cabin a darker, more upmarket feel. On the outside, the SUV gets a piano black front grille and matching piano black alloy wheels, giving it a bold yet sophisticated road presence. Mahindra has also introduced a new hero shade, Citrine Yellow, alongside existing colour options such as Tango Red, Everest White and Stealth Black.

Mechanically, the Thar ROXX STAR EDN retains the proven powertrain choices from the standard lineup. Buyers can opt for the G20 TGDi mStallion petrol engine producing 130 kW and 380 Nm, or the D22 mHawk diesel delivering 128.6 kW and 400 Nm. Both engines are paired with familiar transmission options, and all STAR EDN variants come with a rear-wheel-drive layout, balancing everyday usability with Thar’s rugged DNA.

With its distinctive styling upgrades and unchanged mechanical package, the Thar ROXX STAR EDN targets enthusiasts who want their Thar to look as special as it feels to drive. The new edition is available at an introductory price starting from ₹16.85 lakh (ex-showroom).