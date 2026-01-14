Maruti Suzuki, IOCL Partner to Set Up Car Service Centres at Fuel Stations

Maruti Suzuki India Limited has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL) to establish vehicle service facilities at select IOCL fuel retail outlets across the country. The move aims to make car servicing more convenient and accessible for customers.

Under this partnership, Maruti Suzuki owners will be able to avail routine maintenance, minor repairs and even major service work at these fuel-station-based facilities. By leveraging IOCL’s extensive nationwide network, the initiative is expected to significantly enhance ease of access, especially for customers in high-traffic and emerging locations.

The collaboration further strengthens Maruti Suzuki’s already expansive service ecosystem, which currently includes more than 5,780 service touchpoints across 2,882 cities in India. With service centres now coming closer to where customers refuel, Maruti Suzuki is looking to simplify ownership and reduce downtime.

The tie-up also reflects a growing trend of integrating mobility services with existing infrastructure, offering faster turnaround times and greater convenience for everyday car users.