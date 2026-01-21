Toyota Urban Cruiser Ebella Launched as Brand’s First Electric SUV in India

Toyota Kirloskar Motor has officially entered India’s battery electric vehicle space with the launch of the all-electric Urban Cruiser Ebella. Marking a major milestone for the brand, the new electric SUV blends Toyota’s global electrification expertise with bold styling, modern technology and a strong focus on safety and ownership assurance.

Based on the Urban SUV Concept, the Urban Cruiser Ebella aligns with Toyota’s multipathway approach to electrification, offering Indian customers a new zero-emission mobility option while supporting the country’s decarbonisation and energy security goals.

The electric SUV is offered with two battery options—49 kWh and 61 kWh—delivering a claimed driving range of up to 543 km on a single charge. Designed to look the part, it features Toyota’s signature hammerhead front design, sleek aerodynamics, premium LED lighting, dual-tone paint options and 18-inch alloy wheels, giving it a confident SUV stance.

Inside, the cabin focuses on space and comfort, with dual-tone interiors, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting with 12 colour choices, sliding and reclining rear seats, a panoramic roof and a JBL premium audio system. A unified digital cockpit integrates a 10.25-inch instrument display with a 10.1-inch touchscreen supporting wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Safety is a key highlight, with Level 2 ADAS, seven airbags, a high-tensile body structure and a 360-degree camera. Toyota is also offering an eight-year battery warranty, buyback assurance, Battery-as-a-Service options and extensive BEV service support.

Bookings open from 20 January 2026, with prices to be announced soon.

