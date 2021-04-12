Toyota Celebrates 50 Years In Indonesia With This Limited Edition Innova

In a bid to commemorate 50 years of operations in Indonesia, Toyota has introduced a special Innova 50th Anniversary Edition for the Indonesian market. This special edition Innova will just be limited to 50 units and will be exclusively available only in Indonesia. It will be available in two different variants - V Luxury 2.0-litre AT variant and Venturer 2.4-litre AT variant. The former is just limited to 30 units while the latter is limited to 20 units. The Toyota Innova 50th Anniversary Edition comes with a host of cosmetic updates inside and out.

Toyota Innova 50th Anniversary Edition - Exterior

On the outside, this limited edition MPV comes painted in an exclusive shade of pearl white with a golden accent that runs across the bonnet to the side panels. Although the face of this Innova looks pretty similar to the standard model, the grille has been tweaked slightly for a differentiating factor. While the V Luxury trims gets the grille finished in chrome, the 'Venturer' gets a dark chrome coating. Further, there are new specially designed 18-inch six-spoke alloy wheels which come finished in dark grey. There's also a 50th anniversary badging on the tail gate.

Toyota Innova 50th Anniversary Edition - Interior

The interior of the Innova 50th Anniversary Edition actually looks pretty similar to that of the regular model. However, it does feature a premium 'Noble Brown' color for the leather upholstery and it also gets brownish wooden treatment on the dashboard. Elsewhere, the limited edition MPV has been updated with a premium JBL sound system and a a 3-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. It also gets special carpets with 50th anniversary branding. Other than this, the equipment on this limited edition model is identical to the regular Innova.

Toyota Innova 50th Anniversary Edition - Engine Options

Under the hood, the Toyota Innova 50th Anniversary Edition is offered with two engine options - a 2.0L petrol and a 2.4L diesel. The 2.0L four-cylidner petrol engine produces 137bhp and 183Nm of peak torque. Meanwhile, the 2.4L four-cylinder diesel engine, same as the India-spec model, generates 147bhp and 360Nm of peak torque. The former engine is offered on the V luxury trim. Meanwhile, the diesel engine is offered on the Venturer trim of the limited edition MPV. Both engine, in their limited edition models, are married to a 6-speed automatic transmission.

In other news, Toyota had introduced a facelift for the Innova Crysta in India late last year, which was launched at INR 16.26 lakh* for the base model and went up to INR 24.33 lakh* for the range-topping variant. Toyota recently rolled out a price hike on the Innova Crysta for which prices across the entire range have up by up to INR 26,000. The Innova Crysta is available in two engine options across three variants: GX, VX and ZX. Here's a detailed look at the variant-wise price list of the Toyota Innova Crysta :