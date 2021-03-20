Toyota Aygo X Prologue - A Fantastic Example Of Design For Budget Cars

Toyota has revealed a first set of images of a concept compact crossover that they are calling the Aygo X Prologue concept. The production-spec version of this model will most likely replace the Toyota Aygo, the carmaker's entry-level model for European markets. The Toyota Aygo X Prologue concept has been designed to prove that even entry-level cars can boast of fantastic looks, according to Toyota.

If you are familiar with the Toyota Aygo, you'd know that this new X Prologue concept looks very new and distinctive and yet has several design elements that nod back to outgoing car. Things like the upright rear light clusters, glass bootlid, two-tone paint scheme, and short overhangs with the wheels being pushed out to the corners are all elements from the current Aygo. This being a concept, it does look striking with its raised ride height, 19-inch wheels and heavily flared arches.

Also Read : Toyota Recalls Over 9K Urban Cruisers For Possible Airbag Issue

These elements will likely be toned down on the productions-spec model. There are a few off-road inspired design cues such as the contrasting skidplates at the front and rear and chunky raised roof rails. The other thing that catches your attention are the very stylish LED headlamp that are joined by an LED bar under the logo. The hexagonal fog lamps also look very striking. This concept even features 'action cameras' mounted on its ORVMs for "capturing and sharing special moments of exploration."

There's even a pop-out bike holder integrated into the rear bumper. The Toyota Aygo X is underpinned by the GA-B platform, the same as the European-spec Toyota Yaris, but it will be positioned below the latter. In terms of dimensions, the Aygo X measures 3,700mm long and has a wheelbase of 2,430mm. With its height of 1,500mm, it is about the same height as the Yaris. To give you a reference, the current Aygo measures 3,465mm long, 1,460mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,340mm.

Although Toyota has not revealed much details about what could be powering the Aygo X, the carmaker had previously confirmed that the production-spec Aygo X will exclusively use internal combustion engines. The specifications are yet to be confirmed but it could be powered by the 1.0-litre three-cylinder petrol engine that does duty on the entry-level European-spec Yaris. Transmission options will likely include either a five-speed manual or CVT automatic gearbox.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Toyota updates and other four-wheeler news.