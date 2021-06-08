200 Toyota Innova Crysta Ambulances Available at Subsidised Rate

Infinium Toyota, an Ahmedabad-based authorized dealership for Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM), is offering 200 units of Innova MPVs that have been converted into Ambulance vans. These purpose-built units of the Toyota Innova Crysta will be handed over to the MLAs, MPs and a few government hospitals in Gujarat to help political parties as well as medical centres in the fight against the pandemic. Based on the G Plus trim, the customized MPVs are being sold at INR 24.50 lakh. However, the dealership is providing a subsidy to the buyers by bearing cost up to INR 4.5 lakh per unit. The rest of the amount can be a donation by either the politicians or an individual who might want to sponsor it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Infinium Toyota (@infiniumtoyota)



The Toyota Innova Crysta Ambulance package is basically a dealership-level modification that packs in an oxygen cylinder, stretcher and other basic medical aids that are required while transporting patients to hospitals. As the Crysta is a spacious vehicle, its third-row and half of the middle-row have been removed to accommodate the foldable stretcher and other medical equipment. Also, the floor has seen some revisions to help one easily mount a stretcher. There's even been an inclusion of a side-facing bench seat for the paramedics. A plastic sheet separates the medical compartment from the front row.

Outside, the Toyota Innova Crysta Ambulance bears a handful of minor modifications that are typically found on ambulance vans. Other than the handful of decals to announce the special status of the MPV, there's even a siren and flashers mounted on the roof. The customizations sported by this MPV are similar to those seen on the MG Hector Ambulances that were donated by the carmaker last year.

It is worth a mention here that around a year ago, Toyota Indonesia donated Innova-based Ambulances to the Indonesian Red Cross and the Ministry of Health to aid in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak. It is, however, for the first time that similar ambulances based on the updated MPV have been prepared.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Toyota updates and other four-wheeler news.