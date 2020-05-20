Toyota Innova Ambulance modified MPV donated for fighting COVID-19 outbreak

Toyota Indonesia has donated Toyota Innova Ambulance modified MPV to Indonesian Red Cross and Ministry of Health to aid in the fight against the COVID-19 outbreak.

Toyota Indonesia, consisting of PT. Toyota-Astra Motor (TAM) and PT. Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indonesia (TMMIN), has donated 5 units of the Toyota Innova Ambulance, or the Toyota Kijang Innova Ambulance as it’s called in Indonesia. The modifications have been carried out by one of Toyota’s supply chains.

The rear cabin of the Toyota Innova has been modified to include a flat floor with a platform to mount a foldable stretcher cum trolley on the right side, and two side-facing seats for the relatives/ambulance attendants. An LED spotlight has been attached right behind the tailgate to help the rescue efforts in the dark. The images show a mini washbasin and various medical equipment as well. Modifications on the outside include special Ambulance livery, painted (covered) rear windows and back glass and a red light bar on the roof.

Of the G, V and Q trims, the modified Toyota Innova is based on the most basic, G trim. Under the hood, is the 1TR-FE 2.0-litre Dual VVT-i naturally aspirated petrol engine good for that produces 139 PS of maximum power at 5,600 rpm and 18.7 kg.m (183.38 Nm) of torque at 4,000 rpm. It is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Indonesia is home to the Toyota Innova. There, it is manufactured at TMMIN’s Karawang Plant 1 in Karawang (West Java). Indonesia is a major supply base for Toyota’s IMV models, one of which is the Innova. Both first and second-gen models were first manufactured in Indonesia.

Stay tuned to IndianAutosBlog.com for more Toyota updates and other four-wheeler news.