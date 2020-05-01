Officially modified MG Hector ambulance donated to fight COVID-19 outbreak

The COVID-19 has hit the world too hard, and the automobile sector is one of the worst-hit ones in terms of losses. The production of vehicles of almost all the manufacturers is on a temporary halt to meet the lockdown norms in every corner of the world.

In India, one of the newest entrants in the automobile scenario, MG has taken multiple steps to combat the after-effects of the Coronavirus pandemic. The manufacturer has taken a unique initiative by providing a retro-fitted MG Hector ambulance to healthcare authorities in Vadodara, the nearest city to the Halol manufacturing plant.

Modified by Ahmedabad-based Natraj Motor Body Builders, this customized MG Hector ambulance is based on the Super variant of the compact SUV. This particular one-of-a-kind ambulance version of MG Hector has been made in a time span of just 10 days and consists of a number of alterations done on the inside.

The interior of the MG Hector has been reengineered to facilitate the placement of an imported auto-loading stretcher and a jump seat for the attendant. The other major inclusions in this ambulance also include oxygen system with cylinder, fire extinguisher, the medicine cabinet with five parameter monitor, inverter with battery and sockets and medical equipment.

There are a couple of alterations on the exterior of this modified MG Hector, which includes the traditional red-coloured ‘Ambulance’ lettering on the top of windshields at front and rear and top light bar with siren and amplifier.

MG has been one of the most active automobile manufacturers in India in the fight against the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The Chinese-owned British car marquee has earlier pledged to donate INR 2 crore to the government and has already tied up with Gujarat-based ventilator maker MAX Ventilator to ensure ramped up production of medical ventilators. In addition to this, the company has also provided a total of 100 units of MG Hector SUV to ‘corona warriors’ including doctors, medical staff, police and government officials via its nation-wide network of dealers.

In these tough times, automakers are giving their upper hand by providing medical and monetary support, and even using their production lines to make miscellaneous medical equipment, doing all they can to beat the pandemic as soon as possible.

