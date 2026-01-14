Toyota Hilux Goes Electric with Ninth-Gen Debut at Brussels Motor Show

Toyota has pulled the wraps off the ninth-generation Hilux at the 2026 Brussels Motor Show, marking a major milestone for the iconic pick-up with the introduction of its first-ever battery-electric version. Alongside it sits a new 48V mild-hybrid diesel, expected to be the volume seller in Europe. The Toyota Hilux electric will go on sale in April 2026, followed by the hybrid in July.

Staying true to its roots, the new Hilux retains its rugged body-on-frame construction, ensuring off-road credibility remains intact. The all-electric Hilux BEV is powered by a 59.2 kWh lithium-ion battery, driving both axles via front and rear eAxles for permanent all-wheel drive. WLTP figures claim up to 257 km of combined range, extending to 380 km in urban conditions.

Despite electrification, capability hasn’t taken a hit. The electric Hilux offers a 715 kg payload, 1.6-tonne towing capacity, 212 mm ground clearance and a 700 mm wading depth—figures that match the hybrid variant.

The 48V hybrid version pairs Toyota’s familiar 2.8-litre diesel engine with a lithium-ion battery, promising smoother performance and better efficiency. It ups the ante on utility with a one-tonne payload and a 3.5-tonne towing rating.

Both versions will be sold exclusively in double-cab form and come equipped with Toyota’s T-Mate active safety suite. With over 27 million units sold globally over more than 50 years, the latest Hilux blends proven toughness with modern electrification. Pricing and detailed specifications will be revealed closer to launch.